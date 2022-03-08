Mount Isa celebrates International Women's Day

news, local-news,

Mount Isa celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday with a resources industry breakfast in the Civic Centre. Organised by the Queensland Resources Council and Women in Mining and Resources Queensland, the breakfast invited mining professionals and associated stakeholders to celebrate and encourage gender diversity in the mining and resources sector. The breakfast incorporated a live stream to QRC and WIMARQ's simultaneous event in Brisbane where the annual Resources Awards for Women were presented with finalists from Mount Isa including including Mount Isa Mines' Tanya Cambetis in the exceptional trade / technician category and Spinifex State College student Kathleen Farrelly who was highly commended in the Exceptional Female Student category. It follows a big win by Glencore's Maryann Wipaki at last year's awards who won in the Exceptional Woman in Queensland Resources category. READ ALSO Mount Isa councillors say complaints process hijacked Another week of sunny, hot weather ahead Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Jake Curr makes international rodeo team Coroner to investigate Doomadgee deaths WIMARQ Mount Isa branch secretary Daisy Ambach said the event celebrated the outstanding contribution by women and men across our sector towards making our workforce more diverse and inclusive and attendees networked with mining professionals while hearing from guest speakers. "We've had a very exciting morning with representations from all the major mines in our region including Glencore and MMG and there is about 150 people in the room," Ms Ambach said. "They've been listening to wonderful speakers including our keynote speaker Margie Ireland." Ms Ireland is a leadership coach and psychologist who is passionate about supporting women to achieve their full professional potential. After the speech Ms Ireland is running a professional development workshop on these issues where participants learn learn how to better deal with stress and difficult people and what you can do to have greater visibility in order to progress your career. Ms Ambach said they were lucky to have Ms Ireland in Mount Isa. "It's very difficult to get people to come up and do professional development workshops here," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/f7baeee1-214d-4e26-b38c-3049ee717ae1.JPG/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg