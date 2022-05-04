The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Sporting legends motivate Mount Isa small business owners

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 4 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former North Queensland Cowboy Johnathan Thurston and Townsville-born Olympic Gold Medallist beach volleyball star Natalie Cook.

Queensland Small Business month has commenced in Mount Isa with a networking information seminar starring two sporting legends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.