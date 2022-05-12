Students become science detectives at resources workshop

"Sedimentary, my dear Watson! We're simply extracting copper from rocks."
That was one of the themes at today's Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) STEM Unearthed workshop, where students played the role of 'science detective' thanks to support from Glencore Queensland Metals.
As the education arm of the Queensland Resources Council (QRC), the QMEA workshop encourages Grade 10 students to excel in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) while completing their senior high school years.
Director of Skills, Education and Diversity with the QRC, Katrina-Lee Jones said engaging with students before they select their Grade 11 - 12 subjects plays a critical role in their tertiary education or vocational training journey.
"One of the biggest issues facing the resources sector right now is a skills shortage for a variety of professional and trade roles that require a strong STEM background," she said.
"Increasing industry demand for these jobs means there has never been a better time for the next generation to pursue a rewarding career in resources and energy."
Glencore Zinc Assets Australia General Manager Human Resources, Clint Milner said the STEM Unearthed workshop is an engaging and effective avenue for introducing the next generation to the breadth of opportunities awaiting them.
"We know that sustainability, innovation, and excitement is at the forefront of students' minds when considering their education or training pathway after school," Mr Milner said.
"This workshop is all about showing students how those values strongly align with a career in the resources industry".
Spinifex State College Principal, Mr Chris Pocock said there are no shortage of career pathways for students who wish to pursue excellence in STEM subjects.
"There is an abundance of exciting opportunities for professionals in STEM disciplines," Mr Pocock said.
"It's important our students be made aware of the value they can add to society and the environment by pursuing a career in this field, especially in the resources and energy sector.".
As Australia's largest and most successful industry-led education and schools training initiative, the QMEA broadens student and teacher knowledge of career opportunities in resources.
The academy encourages a talent pipeline of employees into vocational and professional careers, with a focus on female and Indigenous participation. The QMEA currently engages with over 90 schools and is a partnership between the QRC and the Queensland Government under its Gateway to Industry Schools program.
