The 2022 Federal election is just days away and voters across the country are gearing up to cast their votes, but where do you vote and what happens if you test positive for COVID-19?
By law, all Australians citizens aged over 18 must enrol and vote in Federal elections, so having the virus does not exempt you from fulfilling your civic and democratic duty.
People who are virus free can vote at any polling place in their state or territory, with polls opening on Saturday May 21 at 8am and closing at 6pm sharp.
People can also vote early at an early voting centre and can apply in advance for postal voting if they know they won't be able to attend a booth, or fear they may be exposed to COVID-19 prior to election day.
If you test positive for COVID-19 on or just before election day, you must obey stay at home orders and follow all government and public health directions given.
That means if you have the virus, you are not permitted leave your house except in an emergency or to get essential medical care - voting is not a lawful excuse to leave your home, even though you are required by law to vote.
Phone voting is open for those who are blind or have low vision, and for this election has been expanded to include those isolating with COVID.
While voting is mandatory and crucial part of our political system and democracy, it shouldn't pose a health risk to you or anyone else, nor increase the spread the COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19 restrictions see this website, or for information about voting visit aec.gov.au.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
