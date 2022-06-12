Mount Isa weather set to warm up in coming days

After a few cold evenings, overnight minimums in Mount Isa are set to climb a little in the coming days.
Temperatures only got to 21.2 degrees on Sunday after dipping as low as 4.8 degrees on Thursday and were hovering around six degree mark early on Monday morning.
Advertisement
Sunny weather is predicted through the forecast period with Monday seeing a top of 24 and a cool overnight minimum of seven degrees.
On Tuesday top temps will rise to 26 and it will fall to eight at night.
By Wednesday the mercury will rise to 27 and will only fall to 11 degrees that night. Overnight minimums will hover around the 10-11 mark to Saturday, down to nine Sunday.
Daytime maximums will be around the 26-27 mark for the rest of the forecast period.
The BoM said the cold weather was caused by a "gigantly broad" high pressure system over South Australia.
"It's so elongated it's directing this south west wind into all of Queensland for the last several days," the BoM said.
Lake Moondarra is 47.3pc full while Lake Julius is at 91.6pc
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.