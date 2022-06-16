The North West Star
Mount Isa Show is set to sparkle

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 16 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:49am
The Sideshow Alley rides are in place and Buchanan Park will come alive on Friday for the Mount Isa Show.

Just one sleep to go before the 2022 Mount Isa Show kicks off in earnest.

Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

