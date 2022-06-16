Mount Isa Show is set to sparkle

Just one sleep to go before the 2022 Mount Isa Show kicks off in earnest.
The Sideshow Alley rides are in place and Buchanan Park will come alive on Friday with displays and events for this year's show which celebrates its 40th anniversary and after attracting its biggest crowd in years in 2021 organisers hope for another big roll up in 2022.
Advertisement
Show President Anne Pittis said they were looking forward to another great show with the Professional Bull Ride returning again this year.
"They'll be bucking the bulls out both nights of the show (Friday and Saturday) so that'll be very exciting," Ms Pittis said.
"We've also got some aerial acrobats coming in to put an aerial gymnastic display and it sounds awesome."
Ms Pittis said the acrobatics show would take place on the grassy area near where the dinosaurs were also returning.
"We've got the petting zoo and the piggy races are returning, everyone loves them," she said.
"The laser tag is coming back after a couple of years too."
Sideshow Alley will be back with all the favourite rides with a massive ferris wheel and a brand new slippery slide, a first for the North West.
Ms Pittis said the horses will be back again with numbers up.
"We've got a lot of people from out of town coming to compete with their horses," she said.
"Bronco branding will also be happening in the main arena on the Saturday."
The Showgirls and Tiny Tots will return again this year.
The three showgirl candidates will be announced at the official opening on Friday morning while the Tiny Tots will be on stage on Saturday.
The Pavilion will be full of cooking and horticulture as well as photography, arts, crafts and quilts and there will be woodwork and Lego displays.
A first for this year is a scarecrow competition with locals busy making scarecrows which will be judged in the Pavilion at the show.
Luke Geiger and Bareback will perform both nights after the bull ride with PBR and gig entry including as part of the Show admission ticket.
Mount Isa Show will run Friday and Saturday June 17-18
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.