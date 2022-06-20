Local Mount Isa groups get community grants

A presentation was held in the Council Chambers on Wednesday for the latest recipients of Council's Community Grants and Event Sponsorship funding program.
The Mount Isa City Council Community Grants and Sponsorship 2021/22 Round 2 was awarded to 11 recipients with a total value of $67,442.000 in the April 27 meeting.
Advertisement
There was also a three-year sponsorship deal with the Mount Isa Show.
The 12 recipients are:
Commerce North West - $15,000 for the North West MPX mining expo and conference, to be held from Tuesday July 12 to Thursday July 14 at the Mount Isa Civic Centre.
Royal Flying Doctor Service - $4472, to purchase medical health care equipment for the Mount Isa base, including an electro-surgery machine and a powered examination couch.
Mount Isa Hockey Association - $5000, to purchase a scoreboard for the hockey grounds.
Mount Isa Pistol Club - $2150, to purchase new equipment to help the club become more inclusive and to encourage people with special needs to join the club.
Mount Isa Motorsports & Recreation Inc - $1000 for the 2022 Mount Isa Motor Show, to be held on August 28 at Buchanan Park.
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish - $4939 for the 2022 Multicultural Festival 2022, to be held on Friday September 2 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church grounds. This year's theme is New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.
PCYC Mount Isa - $4950 for the Rise Up Be Yourself Program. A free physical fitness program for women who have been, or are likely to be, experiencing domestic or family violence. It will be held weekly at the PCYC and is designed to empower women by building physical strength and contributing to general wellbeing, emotional resilience, self-esteem and confidence through physical exercise, in a violence-free and safe environment.
Isa Ski and Powerboat Club Inc. - $4000 for the Moondarra Splash 2022, a water-based activities day open to people with all abilities and held at Lake Moondarra.
Mount Isa Campdraft Association - $10,040 for the Mount Isa Campdraft to be held from July 7-9 at the Campdraft grounds.
Mount Isa Agricultural Show Society - $38,500 for the annual Mount Isa Agricultural Show, which was held on Friday and Saturday and celebrated its 40th year this year.
Drovers Festival Camooweal - $8000 for the Drovers Camp Festival August 26-28
Camooweal Campdraft Assoc - $7891 for the Camooweal Campdraft May 27-29.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.