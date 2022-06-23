Daryl Braithwaite to head 2022 Isa Street Festival

The Isa Street Festival is back for the first time since 2019 with Australian music legend Daryl Braithwaite set to headline the concert.
Braithwaite was due to play in 2021 before the event was cancelled but this year's gig will also feature Queensland country music trio Vixens of Fall and Mount Isa-born The Voice Australia 2022 favourite Lane Pittman.
The Isa Street Festival will be held during Isa Rodeo Week, on Wednesday, August 10, in the Mount Isa CBD around West Street, Miles Street, and Rodeo Drive.
The event will include the popular Isa Street Parade in which local schools and community groups will participate in decorated and themed floats.
Given Braithwaite's performance this year's theme is appropriately called "horses".
The Street Parade route will travel from the Isa Street Bridge and Isa Street across to Miles Street.
The Isa Street Festival will also include a Sideshow Alley, food and market stalls, a beer garden, fireworks, and a Kids' Zone, featuring family favourites The Crackup Sisters from Winton.
Mayor Danielle Slade said she is ecstatic the event is making a welcome return for 2022 and is looking forward to seeing what it has to offer.
"The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is the biggest event on Mount Isa's annual calendar and Council is proud to bring the Isa Street Festival to the community during Rodeo Week," Cr Slade said.
"With excellent entertainment, food and fun for people of all ages, the Isa Street Festival attracts thousands of people who flock to the Mount Isa CBD to soak up and enjoy that great rodeo party atmosphere. It is definitely not to be missed and will be a night to remember, and I'm really looking forward to singing along to Horses with Daryl, but most of all, seeing it come back bigger and better than ever."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
