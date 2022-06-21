Robbie Katter calls the state budget a 'sugar hit'

He also welcomed investment in roads and rail across Traeger, which includes $7 million on Mount Isa to Townsville rail line improvements, $29 million for road widening and strengthening works on the Flinders Hwy at Scrubby Creek and Alick Creek, $13.4 million for sealing works between The Lynd and Hughenden and a $12 million upgrade to the Gulf Developmental Road, between Croydon and Georgetown.