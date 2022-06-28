Tarrene Frost claims ladies golf competition

The weekend competition at the Mount Isa Golf Club saw the lady golfers vie for top honours in an 18-hole Stroke event.
Tarrene Frost took first place honours with a blistering score of 67 nett.
Slotting into the runner up spot was Margie McElligott who finished close behind on 68 nett.
Nearest the pins went to Linda Bellamy on hole 17 and Kate Chadwick on hole 8.
Kate also claimed the prize for the longest drive on hole 16.
Earlier in the week the Ladies played another 18-hole Stroke competition.
Ulla Allen came up trumps carding an amazing 72 nett to take home the winner's trophy.
The runner up trophy went to Liz Jakeman with 75 nett.
Nearest the pins were won by Ulla Allen on hole 4 and Liz Jakeman on holes 10 and 16.
Next weekend the Mount Isa Golf Club Open events kick off with the Ladies Foursomes on Saturday and Mixed Foursomes on Sunday.
Good luck everyone hope the weather clears in time for the weekend competition.
