Is it Warrina Park or Peacock Park? Locals debate the name

A popular family park at Lake Moondarra has been in the spotlight this week, with locals disputing the official name of Warrina Park.
In the last few days an unknown person placed a sign on the fence at the recreational park, situated behind the dam wall, which reads, "Peacock Park, formerly known as Warrina Park"
Local historian Kim-Maree Burton pointed out that Warrina Park was the official name of the facility, despite many locals calling it Peacock Park due to the number of peacocks at the location.
"The lack of knowledge for our city location names shows not only a disrespect for the city, but shows how there is a disrespect for the history of our city," Ms Burton said.
The debate came about after the Pulverise at Peacock Park event was held at Lake Moondarra last weekend.
One parent told The North West Star that her family called it Peacock Park because that was how their children remembered which park they're talking about.
"They don't know it as Warrina Park, they remember it as where the peacocks are," she said.
According to Google Maps, the area is called Peacock Park.
However, Warrina Park, meaning "place of rest", was officially named in August 1962 at the same time Lake Moondarra was also named.
Mount Isa Mines Limited put the naming competition to local school children with the Chairman, Gil Fisher, stating "it was apparent from the names submitted that our present school-going generation is very conscious of the aboriginal inhabitants of this country and the merit of preserving aboriginal culture."
The deciding name and meaning behind them were published in MiMag Volume 15, No.7.
"Two children suggested Warrina as the name of the recreation park Margaret O'Brien, aged nine years, of Saint Joseph's Convent School, and Desmond Cabban, aged eight, of the Isamines State School. Warrina, in the language of the aborigines, means "place of rest".
"Moondarra as the name of the lake, previously, although unofficially, known as the Leichhardt Dam, was submitted by a nine year old pupil at Saint Kieran's College Danny Driscoll. It is an aboriginal word meaning, appropriately, "plenty rain" and also "thunder".
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
