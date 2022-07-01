Cloncurry Shire hands down budget with average 3pc rate rise

Residents of Cloncurry will pay an average of 3pc more in rates in this financial year after Cloncurry Shire Council adopted its 2022-2023 budget.
At a special meeting on June 28, Cloncurry Shire Council adopted the new budget with a $26.5 million capitals works program that includes $1.9 million of planning and design.
Mayor Greg Campbell said the budget aimed to build on previous years economic development and will continue to promote growth in the Shire.
"Council has adopted a solid budget to continue to deliver good results for the community in tough economic times," Cr Campbell said.
"We will support the growth of the community while having a regionally low rate rise of 3pc for the majority of ratepayers."
Some mining and industrial ratepayers will pay more than the 3pc and some grazing ratepayers have jumped a rating category and will pay more.
Cr Campbell said the budget was financially responsible.
"In our long-term financial forecast we're hitting green for all the key indicators in how the state government looks at us," he said.
"I believe we are in a strong position, we're planning a small deficit this year of about $700,000 but on the back of last financial year we were planning a $2m deficit and we're going to end up only half a million deficit thanks to our focus on doing large-scale contracts more efficiently."
Cr Campbell said key projects were aimed at getting people out and active helping health and livability including the pathway to the dam and the upgrade of the dam recreation area which he hoped would be completed before the end of this calendar year.
"The Perkins St housing development delivers more housing to ensure continued population growth and planning for daycare upgrades and more residential land supports and encourages more growth.
Cr Campbell said the $1.9 million of planning and design would contribute to major projects with funding for an airport masterplan and Railway Street upgrade, as well as the Chinaman Creek Dam and John Flynn Place and Sport/Recreation Precinct.
"Good management of cash generating business units like the saleyards and airport will continue to support the range of community events, facilities and grants that we are very proud of," he said.
"I look forward to another year where Cloncurry and our industries deliver strongly for the region and the state."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
