Freight train derailed at Nelia

Queensland Rail is working to remove trail derailed at Nelia, 50km east of Julia Creek.
At 6.40pm on 7 July 2022, a third-party freight train derailed between Nonda and Nelia on the Mount Isa line.
No one was injured.
QR did not say which freight company was involved but a Pacific National train was derailed in the same area during the 2019 floods.
Queensland Rail said crews are working with the third-party operator to remove the wagons that remain on site.
The wagons remains upright but the Nonda to Nelia section of the Mount Isa line has been closed to rail traffic.
The Inlander service which departed Mount Isa at 5.15pm Thursday terminated at Cloncurry and passengers were taken to Townsville by bus.
"Queensland Rail will be undertaking repairs along a nine kilometre stretch as quickly as possible, with a view to reopen the line as soon as it is safe to do so," QR said in a statement.
"Any impacted customers booked on Inlander services will be conveyed to their destination by road coaches.
"We are also proactively engaging with our freight operators and customers and keeping them up to date as recovery efforts progress."
The incident is under investigation by Queensland Rail and other authorities.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
