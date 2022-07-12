Cooper Metals finds new copper-gold targets at Mount Isa East

Cooper Metals Ltd has revealed new copper-gold targets at its King Solomon prospect in the Mount Isa East Copper-Gold Project.
Results from an induced polarisation survey a survey have confirmed a strong chargeability anomaly coincident with known mineralisation recently defined by reverse circulation drilling at King Solomon.
Advertisement
The IP survey has also identified chargeability anomalies with the potential to significantly increase the mineralised footprint at King Solomon.
RC drilling at King Solomon 2 and 3 prospects also indicate similar potential.
The news comes after Cooper Metals bought into another copper-gold prospect in the Mount Isa region.
Cooper managing director Ian Warland said: the IP survey was a potential game-changer for King Solomon.
"it successfully mapped the known copper-gold mineralisation at King Solomon 1 and has highlighted a number of other exciting targets for us to follow up in the immediate vicinity," Mr Warland said.
"The drilling results at King Solomon 2 and 3, when placed in the context of the IP survey, also present an exciting opportunity to discover additional copper-gold mineralisation at the prospect.
"Drill planning is well advanced and we will be out testing these new exciting targets as soon as possible"
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.