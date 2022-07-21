Man charged after armed robbery in Mount Isa

A man has been charged after alleging seriously wounding a store attendant who he restrained during the armed robbery of a Mount Isa business last night.
It will be alleged a man attended the store on Miles Street about 5.30pm, produced a knife and demanded money from the male attendant.
The man took a sum of cash before binding the attendant's hands with zip ties. He then cut the man across the forehead before fleeing the scene.
The victim managed to free himself and call for assistance. He was transported to hospital in a stable condition with a head wound.
It is further alleged the same man then attended a business on West Street in Mount Isa City and threatened two female employees with a knife around 12.50am.
The women managed to flee the store and call for assistance. Police immediately attended the scene and took a 38-year-old man from The Gap into custody.
He has since been charged with two counts each of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of torture and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court today (July 22).
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
