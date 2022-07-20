The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Youth Justice Taskforce connect Mount Isa services to reduce offenders

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youth Justice Senior Executive Director Michael Drane and Assistant Commissioner Youth Justice Taskforce Cheryl Scanlon say Mount Isa has an invested team working together to reduce youth crime in the city. Photo: Samantha Campbell.

The Assistant Commissioner for Youth Justice Taskforce says the number of "unique offenders is declining" despite talks of a youth crime crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.