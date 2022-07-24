Health services issue warning as flu season worsens

The North West Hospital and Health Service is encouraging the community to take precautions as flu, and COVID-19 increase across Queensland and tourists arrive in large numbers.
With tourist numbers increasing with the upcoming Mount Isa Mines Rodeo next month, the NWHHS said the community should stay diligent about their health and wellbeing in the flu season.
Acting Director of Nursing Midwifery and Clinical Governance Troy Lane said they encouraged the community to take actions to stay healthy in the busy period.
"Stay hydrated and continue to eat a healthy balanced diet, wash hands and sanitise after being in outdoor spaces, wear a mask in crowded areas if you feel more comfortable and stay at home if you are sick," Mr Lane said.
North West HHS also encourages the community to stay up to date with the latest health advice regarding COVID-19 and influenza and book in advance with their general practitioner to receive a vaccination.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
