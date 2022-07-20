The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Minister hits back at Katter claims on Isa crime

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 20 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 9:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland youth justice minister Leanne Linard has hit back at criticism from KAP leader Robbie Katter that the government wasn't doing enough to combat youth crime in Mount Isa.

Queensland youth justice minister Leanne Linard has hit back at criticism from KAP leader Robbie Katter that the government wasn't doing enough to combat youth crime in Mount Isa.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.