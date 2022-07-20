Minister hits back at Katter claims on Isa crime

Queensland youth justice minister Leanne Linard has hit back at criticism from KAP leader Robbie Katter that the government wasn't doing enough to combat youth crime in Mount Isa.
After Mr Katter invited Ms Linard and police minister Mark Ryan to come to Mount Isa to deal with what he called a "car theft hotspot" the minister said community safety for all Queenslanders was a top priority for the Palasczuk Government.
"The residents and workers in Mount Isa deserve to feel safe and confident that young people who commit offences are being held accountable for their actions," Ms Linard said.
"Last year we set up the Youth Justice Taskforce and changed the Youth Justice Act to increase the accountability of serious repeat offenders."
Members of the Taskforce, including Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon, are in Mount Isa this week, listening to and learning from those on the ground.
Ms Linard said she was looking forward to hearing more about their work and coming back to to Mount Isa to meet with staff and community representatives though she did not say when that might happen.
She said Queensland had 18 Multi-Agency Case Panels including one in Mount Isa to focus on the Serious Repeat Offender cohort.
"With the panels, government agencies are working together to address the individual and underlying causes that contribute to each young person's offending," she said.
"This is an intense, collaborative process, involving education, employment, health, accommodation, and family supervision to support long-term, meaningful change for young people.
"We know the integration of services is key to addressing this issue and this collaborative approach is a new way of working for Youth Justice.
"We will not turn our back on these vulnerable young people who are more likely to have experienced complex intergenerational trauma and abuse, and come from families experiencing socio-economic disadvantage, domestic violence, mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse."
Ms Linard said there was no simple fix to many of the complex reasons why some young people offend.
"But by understanding each individual's risk factors and coordinating the delivery of essential services, we have a greater likelihood of breaking the cycle of youth crime," she said.
"Our On Country program trial is supporting Elders and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander mentors to provide intensive support and supervision for young repeat offenders, to turn their lives around in three locations, including one specific to Mount Isa.
"While the On Country program includes supervised camps, it is important to note young people are given intensive support before and after they return from camps to encourage positive reintegration into their communities."
Ms Linard again expressed opposition to the KAP's proposal for relocation sentencing.
"Simply sending young people to detention or out to the bush does nothing to break the cycle of youth crime or support young people to change their behaviour and make the right choices," she said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
