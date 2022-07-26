Watch: Golfer inches away from $1m hole in one at Birdsville

A golfer has come within inches of taking out the million dollar prize at the Birdsville final round of the Queensland Outback Golf Masters.
Garry Strange, of Woodenbong, northern New South Wales came the closest to taking out the massive prize when his drive at the Birdsville 18th came within two agonising inches of the hole before bouncing on past the green.
Advertisement
Mr Strange would have been the first person to claim the prize since the inaugural event in 2019 and he could still raise a smile after his gallant attempt just failed.
Pat Thomas from Sandgate Golf Club won the women's event at Birdsville while Scott Harland of Roma Golf Club won the mens event.
They were among the almost 2000 people that took part in this year's event across five outback golf courses.
Now golfers will have the chance to claim the million bucks in the north west next year.
Next year's Outback Queensland Masters' six-event schedule will head from St George to Cunnamulla, then on to Quilpie, Richmond, Karumba and Mount Isa for the finale in the city's centenary celebrations.
It is the second time Mount Isa will have host the million dollar challenge since it did so in the inaugural event in 2019.
Tickets for the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters are already on sale at www.outbackqldmasters.com.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.