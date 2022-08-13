Police have located missing Mount Isa woman

UPDATE: The 62-year old woman missing from Townview (Mount Isa) has been located safe and well.
EARLIER: Police are asking for public assistance to help locate 64-year-old Del Boyd missing from Townview, Mount Isa on Saturday afternoon.
She's believed to have left a Templeton Street dwelling just after 2.30pm today, Saturday August 13 on foot travelling south.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition which causes disorientation and lack of awareness for her safety, especially around roads. Motorists, including those using the nearby Barkley Highway are urged to drive with caution in and around the area.
Del is described as Aboriginal in appearance, 175cm tall with a slim build, very long grey hair and brown eyes. . She is dressed in a white patterned shirt with large collar and zip front with blue jeans and black and grey sneakers with velco straps.
Residents in Mount Isa are asked to check under their houses, in sheds and carports for signs of Del.
Police are urging anyone with information on Del's whereabouts, to contact them; particularly truck drivers travelling the Barkley Highway who may have seen Del or given her a lift.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
