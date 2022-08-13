The North West Star
Police have located missing Mount Isa woman

Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
Updated August 13 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:25am
Del Boyd was reported missing from Townview, Mount Isa on Saturday afternoon. Photo supplied.

UPDATE: The 62-year old woman missing from Townview (Mount Isa) has been located safe and well.

