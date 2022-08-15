New ablution blocks for Buchanan Park officially opened

New ablution blocks were officially opened at Buchanan Park on Friday in conjunction with the Isa Rodeo festivities.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade, Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter and Councillor Peta MacRae officially opened the mens and women's ablution blocks located in the middle of the race course at Buchanan Park.
Each building contained six showers and nine toilets.
The project cost over $1.16 million and was funded through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program Phase 2, with $940,148 spent on the ablution blocks, and a further $221,668 invested into the extension of power to the campsite.
Mount Isa City Council said these infrastructure projects helped to make Buchanan Park a world-class entertainment venue.
"To extend access to power at the Buchanan Park campsite, allows for greater opportunity to promote economic growth and employment opportunities, through increased attraction of major events."
The LRCI Program supports local Councils to delivery priority local road and community infrastructure projects across Australia, supporting jobs and the resilience of local economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
