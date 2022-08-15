The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

New ablution blocks for Buchanan Park officially opened

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 15 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade, Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter and Councillor Peta MacRae officially open the blocks. Photo: Mount Isa City Council.

New ablution blocks were officially opened at Buchanan Park on Friday in conjunction with the Isa Rodeo festivities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.