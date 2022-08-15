The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

New production hits the stage this week in Mount Isa

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 15 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa Theatrical Society will stage Alibis from this Friday. Photo supplied.

A new local production will grace the stage this week, as Mount Isa Theatrical Society opens their second production of 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.