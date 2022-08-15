A new local production will grace the stage this week, as Mount Isa Theatrical Society opens their second production of 2022.
A new comedy murder mystery is the genre of the Mount Isa Theatrical Society's newest production, "Alibis" by Peter Kennedy, will stage every Friday and Saturday evening from August 19 to September 10.
MITS publicity Manager Jenelle Robartson said the production was set in the English countryside in the mid 1970's.
"The set and costumed will take you on a journey to another time," Ms Robartson said.
"It's a funny whodunnit, with amazing characters, from the miffed butler to the nun who's taken a vow of silence."
Ms Robartson said when the famous actress Primavera Donna throws a party and winds up dead, it's up to the guests to figure out who and how, and why the hired help is so annoying.
"As the storm outside rages and the body count mounts, the guests must contend with interruptions, shocking revelations, tacky special effects, and the arrival of a mysterious visitor. Both the action and dialogue are fast-pace in this zany Whodunit," she said.
Rehearsals have been underway for weeks with the cast including nine, aged between 16 and 50 years.
Tickets are available at MountIsaTheatricalSociety.eventbrite.com.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
