Large container and illegal fishing device located in Gulf of Carpentaria

A large container and an illegal fishing device have been located in the Gulf of Carpentaria, within a week of each other.
A large container of unknown origin was spotted in the Gulf of Carpentaria on August 4, located off the north east coast of Groote Eyland, the container was reported by Bruce Davey and the crew of his ship, Wildcard, while fishing for mackerel.
Advertisement
Bruce Davey reported the container could be seen bobbing up and down in the water merely 300 metres from his fishing vessel.
A member dived into the water for a closer inspection. However, Davey said they were unable to open a hatch on the object.
The container measuring approximately 5 metres x 3m x 3m was marked with a buoy by the crew to alert vessels in the area and stated lucky "it wasn't nighttime, we would have smashed into it."
NT Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics issued an updated coastal notice to mariners on August 12, updating the coordinates of the floating container, approximately 13 39.7S, 126 57.5E.
It is unclear if the container will be towed and removed from the Gulf, and the Northern Territory Marine Safety have been contacted for clarification.
This is not the only foreign object spotted in the Gulf of Carpentaria, after Anindilyakwa Land & Sea Rangers recovered an illegal Fish Aggregating Device washed ashore on Groote Eylandt on August 10.
"FAD's are used to attract and catch fish and are commonly used in Indonesia. Unfortunately, they have been found in Australian waters and this is the first time we have found a device of this size within the Groote Archipelago," the Anindilyakwa Land & Sea Rangers Facebook post read.
"FAD's pose a navigational risk to boats and represent an aquatic biosecurity risk and contribute to marine pollution.
"This find has been reported to NT Fisheries and Australian Border Force, and members of the public are always encouraged to share sightings of suspicious items."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.