That's a wrap; 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo draws to a close

The dust has settled on the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, as the best of the best are crowned this year's champions.
Thousands of spectators walked through the gates of Buchanan Park for the four-day event, witnessing a record number of competitors.
Mount Isa Mines Rodeo manager said the Indigenous Rodeo was a great way to start the program.
"We had thousands of people through the gate, 86 competitors and cultural dancing; so it really kicked off something that I think is unique and special and that we can continue to build on," Ms Flecker said.
"We had over 900 volunteers that help put on this event and we couldn't do it without them, this is a community event at heart, it has been since 1959 and I am so proud of everyone who has showed up this weekend to make this a great experience.
"We've worked really hard to make our event family-friendly and make sure we have something for everybody. We saw that with Guy Sebastian on Friday night, we are drawing a new audience and hopefully showing them how great rodeo is but also our rodeo rock concert too."
Open Bull Ride was won by Jackson Gray with 166.5 points, followed closely by Eli Bee with 166 and Jack Keats with 162.
Open Bareback was won by Fred Osman with 160 points, followed by Cody Tyrell on 158 points and Jarrod McKane with 152 points.
Open Saddle Bronc was won by Greg Hamilton with 155 points, followed by Jordan Iker on 140.
Open Breakaway Roping was won by Sharon McGuire with 6.6 seconds, followed by Bridie Davison with 8.05 and Leanne Caban with 8.9.
Open Rope and Tie was won by Ty Parkinson with 10.55 seconds, followed by Campbell Hodson 11.80 and Jackson Clark 12.40.
Open Team Roping winning due was won by Aaron Bookluck and Terry Evison with 13.50 seconds, followed by Liam Davidson and Campbell Hodson with 14.40 seconds, and Matthew Mapp and Stephen Mapp with 14.95.
Steer Wrestling was won by Troy Wilkinson with a time of 10.55 seconds, followed by Jace Land with 11.65 and Jordan Iker with 12.2.
Over 40s Bull Ride was won by Scott Miners on 69 points, followed by Jason Webb on 64 points.
Over 55's Team Roping was won by Wawick Hale and Casey Tribe with 7.55 seconds, followed by David Core and Lamar Cox with 14.85 seconds, and Lindsay Rosetta and Mark Gibb with 15.90 seconds.
Ladies Barrel Race was won by Tylen Gibb with 35.512 seconds, followed by Michelle Bush 35.896 and Ellie Gard 35.901.
Second Division Bareback was won by Reid Chong on 130 points, followed by Brock Adams on 126, Ryan Livingstone on 125.
Second Division Saddle Bronc winner was Sam Randle on 139 points, followed by Jayden Blacker on 138 points and Clint Read on 134 points.
Second Division Bull Ride was split between Nash Jones and Cooper Mitchell with 162 points, followed by Mathew Sisson on 145 points.
Local Station Buckjump was won by Ronan Hullock with 127 points, followed by Bailey Millett on 63 and Jayen Simmons 61.
Mini Bulls (11-14 years) was won by Matty Ahern on 71 points, followed by Cade Ferguson on 70 points and Bailey Searle on 67 points.
Mini Bulls (8-10 years) was won by Wylie Roots on 65 points, followed by Kade Crawford on 61 points and Tate O'Brien on 60 points.
Junior Bull Ride was won by Jimmy McClelland on 141 points, followed by Dawson Foden 139, and Dallon Finch 72.
Junior Barrel Race was won by Layney Dequara and Speedy on 34.597 seconds, followed by Emi Carlson and MC on 34.676 and Cade Ferguson and Cheek on 34.746.
Junior Breakaway Roping was won by Coben Ayers with 3.65 seconds followed by Kardah Hanrahan with 3.8 and Mackenzie March with 3.85.
Junior Steer Ride was won by Nash Jones with 127 points, followed by Jimmy McCelland with 126 and Cade Ferguson with 124.
Junior Team Roping was won by header Jayden Kenny with 6.8 seconds and Heeler Dallon Finch with 8.95 seconds.
Op Shop Barrel Race was won by Courtney Gray and Super Hero Bronc ride was won by Jason Craigie.
As for the Isa Rodeo Art Union, first prize 2022 Toyota Landcruiser was won by Alex Harris, second prize 2022 Toyota Yaris was won by Esther Murphy and third prize $3000 Helloworld Travel voucher won by Kirra Bruce.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
