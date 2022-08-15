Mount Isa students have witnessed what a first responders career could look like, following a Careers Day at Spinifex State College.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Mount Isa Police came together to showcase each of their professions on August 15, providing demonstrations, information and knowledge to senior students.
The Careers Day had talks and demonstrations of the Police Mounties, Mount Isa Dog Squad, Road Policing Command as well as a vehicle rescue scenario from QFES and QAS.
Mount Isa Police Patrol Inspector Erin Shawcross said it was great to come together in united front to show students what a career in emergency services could look like for them.
"We are always trying to target kids from North West Queensland to join police and other emergency services and take up professions in regional areas," Inspector Shawcross said.
"We wanted to host an event later in the year, when students are starting to think about what to do after year 12, and it is a prime time for us as we are fortunate enough to have the Police Mounted Unit in town.
"From all accounts the students loved the demonstrations, the horses, police dogs and vehicle rescue."
Spinifex careers adviser Sharon Malliband said this was the first time the event had been held and it had generated a lot of interest with the students.
"The most amazing part I am hearing from the kids is seeing the careers in action and hands on," Ms Malliband said.
"Before this careers day there were not many students who were interested in these fields, however after today there are some kids who have sparked an interest and have spoken to the staff on hand. I definitely think some students will look into these careers more closely."
Students Jaylee Goodall and Rachel Fray said they found the careers day beneficial and intriguing.
"I thought it was pretty cool, especially the training that would go into the police horses and dogs. I might have an interest in becoming a police officer but I am still not sure yet, but it has been nice to get a taste of what the industry is like," Jaylee said.
"It was super interesting, I really like animals and would like to work with them in whatever career I choose. So the police horses was definitely something that interests me as a career," Rachel said.
Ms Malliband hoped this was just the beginning of career days and would like to see it grow in future years.
"I think events like these are extremely beneficial and it would be great to see a careers and trade expo in town, collaborating with all the schools to help support and inform students about their options before leaving school," she said.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
