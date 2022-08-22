The North West Star
Mount Isa City Council staff continue to support Ukrainian refugees

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 22 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:56am
Svitlana Cernoia pictured with Council CEO David Keenan. Photo: Mount Isa City Council.

Mount Isa City Council staff are continuing to raise funds for displaced Ukrainian refugees, donating an additional $400 to the cause.

