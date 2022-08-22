Mount Isa City Council staff continue to support Ukrainian refugees

Mount Isa City Council staff are continuing to raise funds for displaced Ukrainian refugees, donating an additional $400 to the cause.
In July and August, eight staff took part in a survey conducted by University of Queensland PhD student Sophie Coulon about what impacts Council employees' experiences at work each day.
Council participants received a $50 Coles gift card for taking part, however the eight staff donated their gift cards to the Ukraine fundraiser established by fellow staffer Svitlana Cernoia.
Ms Cernoia who is originally from Ukraine has been fundraising to assist those affected or displaced by the Russian invasion since it commenced in early 2022.
Svitlana's fundraising efforts throughout the year have included cookoffs, a sale on international food and craft items, and a bake sale within the Council Administration Building and her fundraising total has now exceeded $5000.
The funds will be donated to the Ukrainian Community of Queensland, an organisation that has been assisting the Humanitarian Assistance Council in raising funds for Ukrainian refugees for things such as medical treatment, crisis accommodation, disability equipment, and food.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
