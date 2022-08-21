Sedan Dip draws a crowd of thousands to annual bush event

It may be located in the middle of nowhere, but thousands have descended on the small community of Sedan Dip over the weekend to experience the most authentic bush event in the region.
Celebrating their 74th annual event, Sedan Dip welcomed patrons from across the North West for the four-day event of campdraft, races, rodeo and gymkhana.
Advertisement
Located 100 kilometres north of Julia Creek, Sedan Dip is located in the middle of nowhere, however there is a small dedicated community who invite patrons to their Sport and Recreation Club each year.
Sedan Dip committee member Thea Harrington said about 1500-2000 people attended over the weekend, soaking up the bush experience.
"We started Thursday lunch and had plenty of nominations in the campdraft and rodeo and a good crowd at the races," Ms Harrington said.
"There are not too many places nowadays that you can go without phone service. So it was a weekend where everyone is really present and enjoying themselves.
"Sedan Dip is most appealing because it is a family-friendly event, there is something for everyone. You can watch the campdraft, participate in the races and a good time on the dance floor and still take the kids to the gymkhana."
Ms Harrington said while Sedan Dip wasn't highlighted on any map, it was its own dedicated community.
"Sedan Dip has definitely grown and I think it will continue to expand. It started out as the Sport and Rec Club and there used to be cricket days, barbecues; it has since grown now where we have this big annual weekend," she said.
"We have quite a big committee and a massive support team behind the event, all the way from north of Richmond to Cloncurry. We pull a really big team of people together and a big weekend like that wouldn't happen without all those volunteers.
"We also have a pony camp in September which is a kids horse sport and trying to build riding confidence in young people in our area. So I think Sedan Dip will continue to grow just because of the family-friendly nature of it."
If you missed attending Sedan Dip this year, Ms Harrington said travel out for the 75th anniversary next year.
"Sedan Dip is definitely one for the calendar. The cool nights are beautiful for camping, warm days and a chance to frock up and immerse yourself in this unique bush experience.
"Next year us out 75th anniversary, so it is going to be a big party."
CAMPDRAFT RESULTS
Maidan A won by Molly Irwin on Breaks Puddleduck with a score of 117, followed by a split second between Ryan Hacon on Bay Dancer and Alex Power on Cantaur Park cinch with 169 points.
Maiden B was won by Clint Smith on Riverdaire Reflection for 175 points, followed by Jack Dowling on Lily for 173 points and Makenzie Mills on Coolings Down Yvette on 169.
Maiden 4 Maiden was won by Morgan Richards on Whips nappa lad on 171 points, followed by Steven Boyle on Woodbine on 169 and Jaime Cope on Phoenix for 157.
Advertisement
Open was won by Rachel Hoolihan on Tugboat with 171 points, folowed by Kelly Sheahan on Hot Shot for 167 and Patrick Hick on Comrade for 166.
Ladies Draft was won by Sharni Keyes on Mojo for 174 points, followed by Hailea Wallace on Destiny's Return for 172 and Laurel Joiner on Hunterview Spinning Class for 165.
Novice A was won by Will Durkin on Contrast for 179 points, followed by a split second between Kelly Richards on Boy and Jake Webster on Ammo for 169 points.
Novice B was won by Jane Slater on Rayner for 177 points, followed by Gerald Easton on Rocken for 176 and Philip Acton on Allstar Fantasy for 169.
Mini was won by Liam Murphy on Mustang Sally for 46 points, followed by Ada Burke no Darlea Playing Again for 45 and Clancy Webster on Performance for 44.
Junior was won by Savannah Hawkins on Little Miss for 89 points, followed by Rory Hacon on Ego for 62 and Madeline Murphy on Texas for 59.
Advertisement
Juvenile was won by Marshall McCulloch on Dusty for 86 points, followed by Ella Leake on Rhythm for 85 and Breana Verhoeven on Clonmel Bronte for 82.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Advertisement
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.