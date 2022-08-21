The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Sedan Dip draws a crowd of thousands to annual bush event

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 22 2022 - 12:00am, first published August 21 2022 - 10:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Lord, Sven Bjurstrom, Sandy Lord and Moresby Propsting

It may be located in the middle of nowhere, but thousands have descended on the small community of Sedan Dip over the weekend to experience the most authentic bush event in the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.