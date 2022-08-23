Two years of youth activities funded on Mornington Island

The young people of Mornington Island will get the opportunity to strengthen their cultural identity and explore their goals and aspirations with more than $850,000 supporting three activities for two years.
The funding from the Indigenous Advancement Strategy will deliver a Youth Hub activity ($370,000), an Engage Life and Learning activity ($280,000) and an On Country activity ($206,440).
Guided by the Council's 5-year Implementation Plan, the activities will focus on education, engagement, and culture, and provide a platform for young people to share their stories, identify their goals and provide ongoing support and pathways to achieve them.
They have the added benefit of creating local jobs, with more Youth Support Officers delivering the activities.
Importantly, the activities will be designed with the Elders and the young people to make sure the programs are done right and there is a real sense of ownership over them.
The Youth Activities are expected to commence later this year once detailed plans are finalised.
Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said engaging young people to build their confidence and their sense of self and community had many positive flow-on effects for their lives.
"These programs will help them learn about their Country and how to care for it, as well as how to effectively live and work with each other," Minister Burney said.
"They'll provide rich opportunities for young ones to learn from their Elders, creating a strong future for the Mornington Island community."
Mornington Island Shire Council mayor Kyle Yanner said youth were the future.
"Our youth are our future, and the future has begun to shine a little brighter for Mornington Island children," Cr Yanner said.
"These activities are going to be so powerful to bring Elders and youth together, sharing traditional knowledge about bush tucker and sacred places, for the benefit of the whole community.
"Co-design is at the forefront of what we're doing. These activities will be owned by our community, so I am confident that we will be delivering not only what is needed, but what will be engaged with and give us the positive outcomes we're striving for."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
