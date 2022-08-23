Motor Sports Park Advisory Committee anticipating early concept designs

A Motor Sports Park for Mount Isa is now in the early planning stages, with the Advisory Committee expecting to receive early concept design options from consultants later this year.
In April this year, Council was successful in securing $100,000 in funding from the Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy's Building Sustainable Communities Grants for a feasibility study into a Motor Sports Park in Mount Isa.
Advertisement
Motor Sports Park Advisory Committee Chair and Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said the feasibility study process was now underway, with the consultant commencing research and in-depth community consultations.
"In the meantime, the Committee is discussing the range of motor sports that are popular in the city and the prospective combination of activities to be constructed, and examining the viability and logistics of such a multi-user facility," Cr Barwick said.
"It's an exciting time, with dragstrips, burnout pads, speedcars, time-trial tracks and Top Fuellers being mooted, as well as activities such as go-karts, remote-controlled cars and driver training being discussed in depth."
The Advisory Committee will meet again in September, with members set to research the lessons learned by other motor sports facility constructions in communities around Australia, as well as seek support and input from significant motor sports peak bodies - such as the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport, and the Australian National Drag Racing Association - for their knowledge and recommendations.
"Another important aspect we will be initiating is the development of a project plan and associated timeline that will include such things as the Environmental Impact Statement, funding submissions, headworks, and the development of design drawings to prepare for construction tenders," Cr Barwick said.
In 2021, Council secured tenure of a significant parcel of land on the south end of Moondarra Drive, on the eastern side about a kilometre from the Moondarra Crossing, that has been identified as a possible suitable site for a Motor Sports Park.
The Advisory Committee was established in late 2021, following several community consultations.
If you would like to find out more about the proposed North West Motor Sports Park, Council is holding an information session on Wednesday, August 24, from 3pm-6pm at the Council Chambers, 23 West Street. Alternatively, you can provide your feedback via this online survey: https://forms.office.com/r/d5CQeJwUzH
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.