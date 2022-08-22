The North West Star
Mundi Mundi Bash Nutbush City Limits world record attempt falls short

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:26am, first published 1:00am
Despite a great effort from the 8000-strong crowd attending the Mundi Mundi Bash west of Broken Hill in outback NSW on Saturday morning, the world record for the number of people dancing the Nutbush City Limits still belongs to Queensland.

