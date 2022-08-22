Mount Isa Police provide free safety advice to caravaners

As part of Queensland Road Safety Week, Mount Isa Police will provide advice on safe caravan towing on Friday.
Between 9am and 1pm on Friday August 26, Mount Isa Highway Patrol will be at Sunset Tourist Park to provide the best information and advice to safety travel towing caravans.
Experts from the Boss Shop Mount Isa will also be available to provide a free caravan weighing service to check the overall weight and weight distribution of caravan and car set up.
Sunset Caravan Park manager Kylie Rixon said it was great to provide a space for important information to be shared with travellers.
"What we like to do is provide guests with the information they need that is pertinent to them right now," Ms Rixon said.
"These guys are in town and travelling from A to B, it is a great chance to stop, have breaky and a chat to someone and made sure weights are correct.
"For the police and local business to be able to provide that additional service to travelling visitors, is extremely beneficial."
From 9am there will be free bacon and egg rolls and drinks, and an opportunity to chat with Highway Patrol officers on all topics of road safety, in particular road safety points relevant to travel in outback Queensland.
Mount Isa Police shared some points to remember when towing a caravan:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
