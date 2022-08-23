With more than 30 years of nursing experience and 16 years in sexual health, Kylee Parsons is the first nurse navigator for sexual health in Queensland, working right here in Mount Isa.
North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) is very pleased to have the expertise and experience of Ms Parsons in this role and delighted to be the first health service in the stateto have a nurse navigator for sexual health.
Nurse navigators are advanced practice registered nurses who provide vital services for patients with complex care needs. These senior nurses are highly experienced and offer patients a central point of coordination for their healthcare and support to better understand their health issues, with the overall goal being for the patient to manage their care, reduce hospital admissions and improve the client and family's health journey.
Ms Parsons said her passion for sexual health goes back to her nursing training days over 30 years ago when she had an occupational exposure and had a wonderful experience with the staff that managed her incident, leading her to pursue post graduate studies in HIV.
"I started my career in the HIV units in Sydney and moved to the Northern Territory in the 90's educating about HIV and sexual health in remote communities," Ms Parsons said.
"I've been visiting remote communities for the last nine years while working with Townsville Sexual Health and am now really enjoying working with the clients in the north west and providing education and services in sexual health and wellbeing."
Ms Parsons encourages everyone in the community to walk-in to the clinic or make an appointment for any concerns, advice or routine testing.
"People come and see us for a range of reasons including contraception, cervical screening, hormone issues and sexual health. It's easy to get tested in a safe and private safe and our service is completely free."
Ms Parsons comes with a wealth of experience having pursued post graduate studies in HIV and related disease, Midwifery, Infection control, remote and isolated practice and sexual and reproductive health.
Contact the Mount Isa Sexual Health team on 4764 0200 or visit them on Barkly Highway, opposite Splashez Aquatic Centre.
