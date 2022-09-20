Rain hits the North West

Unseasonal rain hit the North West yesterday caused by a large cloudband crossing the state.
Short heavy showers were witnessed in Mount Isa on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday morning (September 20-21), with Mount Isa recording 8mm in the 24 hours, while to the south Carters Bore recorded 15mm.
Around other parts of the region Lake Julius reported 8.4mm, Cloncurry 11mm, Julia Creek 1.2mm and Camooweal 8.4mm.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Kirkup said the system had moved from Western Australia heading east and developed into a deep low pressure system, developing thunderstorms.
"This was not wet season build up. It's more of a winter/spring system," she said.
"With cold fronts moving across the southern states and extending into the northern areas, bringing a lot of moisture in and that's seeing this rainfall develop."
The chance of rain continues on Wednesday morning with a medium chance of showers and a top of 33 degrees.
Thursday is forecast to be sunny, reaching a top of 34 degrees and low of 17.
Friday is expected to be sunny and reaching a top of 34 degrees and low of 14.
Into the weekend, Saturday is forecast to be sunny, reaching a top of 35 degrees and low of 16 and Sunday should be sunny, reaching a top of 36 degrees and low of 17.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 37.5 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 86 per cent.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
