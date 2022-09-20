The North West Star
Rain hits the North West

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 10:08pm
Showers started in Mount Isa around mid-morning on Tuesday September 20. Photo by Samantha Campbell.

Unseasonal rain hit the North West yesterday caused by a large cloudband crossing the state.

