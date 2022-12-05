Child narrowly escapes being hit by stolen vehicle in Mount Isa

A Mount Isa mum feared for her son's life when he was almost hit by a stolen vehicle on Sunday.
Renaee Takurit was standing in her front yard of her Townview residence when she pulled her two-year-old son out of the path of a stolen vehicle.
Ms Takurit and her son Zeke had gathered out the front of their property to watch the annual Christmas Lights Tour procession when the vehicle reversed into the curb, moving towards the child.
Ms Takurit jumped into action, collecting her son before he was hit by the vehicle.
"Panic set in, I jumped up from my chair so fast and ran to grab my little boy," she said.
"I honestly thought my son was going to be killed before my eyes! A little more throttle and it would have put the vehicle over the curb."
Ms Takurit believed the offenders were trying to avoid police, not realising the lights they saw was just the Christmas Lights Tour.
"You don't expect to be in that situation enjoying a Christmas event in your front yard," she said.
"I was so scared. Actually scared doesn't even describe it, I was petrified! My heart was racing."
The Takurit family have lived in Mount Isa for 12 years. They said crime had worsened in town and they no longer felt safe.
"I used to feel safe, but now I am petrified to stay home alone with my two kids when my husband is away.
"I feel scared to drive my kids around, in fear of being wiped out by a stolen vehicle.
"I don't know what the answer is. These offenders have no fear and no respect for authority."
Mount Isa Police confirmed the vehicle was one of four stolen from Hughenden, and one of two driven to Mount Isa, more than 500 kilometres away.
Police recovered all the vehicles on Monday morning (December 5) and took several people into custody.
Several videos of the stolen vehicles were posted to social media and YouTube, as offenders evaded police for 24 hours, endangering residents and angering the community.
Member for Traeger and KAP leader Robbie Katter said in a Facebook post, that it was a miracle no one was hurt during the "siege".
"I would like to thank the local police, and the public, for their efforts, vigilance and patience this weekend," Mr Katter said.
"It is a miracle no one has been harmed as a result of what's occurred.
"There are few words to describe the frustration that I, and many others, feel as a result of the weekend's events."
Mr Katter said he would be make representations to the Youth Justice and Police Ministers on Monday.
"..making sure they're aware of just what conditions their 'strong youth justice reforms' are delivering to the people of Traeger and will continue to advocating for Katter's Australian Party multi-pronged approach to addressing youth crime."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
