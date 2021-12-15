Six charged after run of burglaries in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Burglaries in Mount Isa which jewellery and electrical goods were allegedly taken from homes, and cars and shops were broken-into have lead to six people being charged. Police alleged that at about 12.40am on December 11 two boys gained entry to a Marian Street residence by damaging a screen door. Once inside, the boys are believed to have rummaged through drawers and cupboards, locating and removing a wrist watch, while the occupant was not home. The boys were found hiding near the intersection of Trainor and Dent Streets, where they were subsequently arrested, police said A 12-year-old Townview boy was charged with burglary and commit indictable offence. He was further charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence by break in in relation to entering and removing money from an unlocked vehicle parked at a Transmission Street address on Thursday, December 9. He was given court bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court. A 13-year-old Healy boy was charged with one count of burglary and commit indictable offence, along with 15 counts of stealing in relation to a number of shop steals committed at a Camooweal Street service station in recent months. He has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. In an unrelated incident, at about 3.20am on December 10, two girls allegedly entered a Twenty-Third Avenue address, where they found and removed a set of vehicle keys before being disturbed by the occupant. Police alleged that at 4.30am they accessed and searched the smoking area of a Nineteenth Avenue licensed premises by unlocking a fire escape. A 13-year-old Mornington girl and a 12-year-old Pioneer girl were charged with burglary and commit indictable offence and enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence. Both have been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. Police alleged that a group of youths attended a Miles Street educational facility and gained entry to the administration building at about 8.05pm on December 8. Once inside, a boy searched the office area and removed a laptop, with CCTV from a neighbouring business showed the group entering and exiting the school grounds, police alleged. A 15-year-old Healy boy was charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence by break. He was further charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle relating to the theft of a vehicle from an Abel Smith Parade address on Saturday, December 4. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court. Investigations are continuing. In another incident police alleged that between 3am on December 1 and 4am on December 7, a man went to an East Street residence and entered by removing a bedroom window. Once inside, he found and removed an Apple iPad. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the offence. A 25-year-old Townview man was charged with burglary and commit indictable offence. He was issued with a notice to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on February 9, 2022.

