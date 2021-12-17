news, local-news,

Cloncurry has secured $1.4 million in state funding to build a new Men's Healing Shed and fund a grandstand project. The Cloncurry Justice Association Inc. will receive more than $619,000 to deliver a new shed and $834,000 will go to the Cloncurry Shire Council for the Cloncurry Shire Grandstand Project. Cloncurry Justice Associations manager Julie Arthur said the new Men's Healing Shed had the potential to have long-lasting social impacts on the community. "We aim to provide a safe, friendly and healing environment where men of all ages are able to work on meaningful projects, socialise and learn to break harmful intergenerational cycles of behaviour," Mrs Arthur said. "This new facility will allow the men of Cloncurry and surrounds to advance their well-being and mental health with other community members and encourage social inclusion." The shed will include a training room, work area and tools to complete constructive activities, and storage for materials. Deputy Premier and Development Minister Steven Miles said the new shed would be the first support set-up in Cloncurry to assist socially disadvantaged men and youth to address the impacts of domestic family violence and mental health, as well as support Indigenous low-level parolees. "This project will enable the Cloncurry Justice Association to address social issues and concerns of the local community in a safe, dignified and supportive manner to assist with social change," Mr Miles said. He said the Cloncurry Grandstand Project would increase and enhance the current spectator and participant amenities at major sporting and recreation venues in Cloncurry. The project will install a range of mobile and fixed grandstand seating, shade structures, and player and official facilities to allow for bigger and better events to be enjoyed by the community. The projects have been funded through round one of the state government's $100 million Resources Community Infrastructure Fund. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/139894683/f1e11e10-2a95-403a-856e-b56f89bfb845.jpeg/r1_0_698_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg