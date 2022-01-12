COVID cases pushes towards 300 in North West Qld

news, local-news,

The number of live COVID cases in the North West is pushing towards 300 after the latest data was released on Tuesday. The North West Hospital and Health Service said that as at 7pm on January 10, there were 291 positive cases of COVID-19 in the North West. Of these, 24 were reported in the last 24 hours. NWHHS has aligned all COVID-19 daily reporting with the Queensland Health's COVID-19 statistics webpage, found at https://bit.ly/covid-19-statistics-qldhealth with over 20,000 cases across the state in the last 24 hours. NWHHS said these figures are updated daily and reflect the latest numbers as at 7pm on the previous day, and include the location breakdown of cases. "Given widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members are strongly urged to consider any movement through Queensland as a risk for infection," the Health Service said. "This is particularly the case in vulnerable communities. Ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, wear masks when required and monitor for symptoms."

