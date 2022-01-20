More rain expected across the North West today

news, local-news,

Mount Isa is expected to receive more rain in the next 24 hours, following isolated showers in the region. Overnight January 19, Mount Isa Airport recorded 15mm while Mount Isa Mines recorded 8.4mm. Isolated showers are expected to continue around the North West, as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tiffany continues to cross inland Queensland. Other rain totals in the last 24 hours include May Downs 47mm, Mary Kathleen 33mm, Cloncurry 5mm, Julia Creek 3.2mm, Richmond 1.8mm and Hughenden 9.8mm. READ ALSO: New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February Higher chance of rain in the North West this week Beloved dog 'BB' reunited with family after Mount Isa road crash Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID To the south west, falls were smaller with Boulia recording 2mm, Bedourie 3mm, Birdsville 11mm. Into the Gulf and Normanton recorded 11mm, Burketown 10 and Canobie Station recorded 95mm. Today Mount Isa has a 90 per cent chance of showers, reaching a top of 34 degrees. Friday's forecast includes showers of up to 10mm, and a top temperature of 33 degrees. Saturday is predicted to receive up to 4mm rain and a maximum temperature 33 degrees. Sunday is predicted to receive up to 2mm and a top temperature of 32 degrees. Next week, the chance of showers increases again with 60 percent chance of up to 20mm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Lake totals include Lake Moondarra sitting at 46.7 per cent and Lake Julius at 93.4 per cent.

