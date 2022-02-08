New North West Qld national park will be 'pest fest' says Katter

news, local-news,

Member for Traeger and KAP leader Robbie Katter says the newly proclaimed national park north of Hughenden will become a "pest fest". On Monday the state government announced a massive former North West Queensland grazing property will soon become Queensland's newest national park. Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said "The Lakes", north of Hughenden, will increase Queensland's protected area estate by 35,300 hectares, with the state government finalising the multi-million-dollar purchase. The pastoral station is in the Einasleigh Uplands and Gulf Plains, and hosts wetlands of national significance including Pelican Lake, Louisa Lake, Agnes Lake and the South Gregory River which flows into the Great Barrier Reef. However Mr Katter said rangers who had the job of maintaining National Parks were heavily under resourced and weeds and pests were left to run rampant despite good intentions. Mr Katter said he had reports from producers in the region who spend "crippling amounts of money each year" fighting weeds, pests and fire risks from adjacent National Parks. READ ALSO: Another 27 cases of COVID in the North West Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday Ruth Chaplain's art pops up in Brisbane show Three drivers of same car all nabbed for drink driving "On balance, land is much better being cared for by private land holders with a view to constantly improving their land management practices - private land holders are much better than the Government at dealing with feral pigs, cats, dogs, and wild horses," Mr Katter said. "The Queensland Government purchasing this land has taken a major rate payer off the local council, stripping it of annual income, and has added further expenses for our taxpayers in maintenance costs." He said this decision would contribute to overall poor land management. "This was about keeping the urban latte sippers comfortable about the Governments environmental credentials, much more than it is about maintaining or improving land condition," he said. . Queensland conservation alliance Our Living Outback welcomed the acquisition of The Lakes saying it was part of the traditional homelands of the Gudjala People and supported plains, woodlands, escarpments and unique high-altitude and hyper-saline wetlands. "Making The Lakes a national park means protecting key ecosystems in regions currently under protected," Our Living Outback spokesperson Hannah Schuch said. "It means giving a fighting chance to endangered bird and mammal species and creating tourism opportunities for local communities." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

