North West to remain hot and sunny this week

news, local-news,

While South East Queensland soaks, North West Queensland swelters - that's the message from the Bureau of Meteorology. While Brisbane and surrounding districts deal with the highest three-day rainfall totals in history and mass evacuations, the rain cupboard is bare in the North West. The forecast for Mount Isa in the coming days is for sunny weather to continue with tops of 42 predicted for Wednesday, Thursday before dipping to a "mere" 40 by Sunday. There's not a drop of rain either in the forecast, in direct contrast to South East Queensland where flooding is widespread impacting Gympie, Maryborough, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Brisbane, while major flood warnings are in place for the Mary River, Mooloolah, Noosa and Maroochy rivers, Upper Brisbane and Stanley rivers, Laidley, Lockyer and Warrill creeks, as well as the Bremer and Logan rivers. READ ALSO: Cloncurry nurse retires after three decades Indigenous groups hold fears after art fraudster jailed Outback Tourism launches 2022 campaign More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism The story of the cities on the Mount Isa Lookout signpost The Gulf region is getting some rain but is still having a dry wet season by recent standards. The Gulf forecast for Monday is for mostly sunny conditions with a medium (50%) chance of showers in the north, slight (20%) chance elsewhere. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning. Lake Moondarra is 54.7pc full while Lake Julius is at 99.2pc. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/661bdf73-518b-48bf-a2ca-f95e00c72da5.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg