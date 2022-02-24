Queensland Outback Tourism launches 2022 campaign

news, local-news,

Everything from dinosaur discoveries to luxury stays via rodeo glamping and uranium mine visits are on offer as Queensland's Outback gets ready for 2022 tourist season. Outback Queensland is calling on travellers to book an outback holiday as the region launches its new Travellers Guide on February 24 at Outback Queensland Tourism Association's Outback Muster event. The new guide unveils 22 must-do experiences in 2022 from rich cultural experiences and adventurous trails to a bird watching oasis and hopes to be the ultimate bucket list to help plan your next outback adventure. Outback Queensland Tourism Association CEO Denise Brown said the 117 page Travellers Guide boasted never-before-seen attractions and events, QR code itineraries and exclusive insights to help travellers plan their next holiday. "Outback Queensland had a bumper tourism season last year, but we've got more in store for those with the travel bug this season," Ms Brown said. "The La Nina rains have breathed new life into the free-flowing rivers, the ecosystem is flourishing and it shows with an abundance of birdlife and fish aplenty, the sights are truly astounding." Ms Brown said Outback Queensland was an epic holiday destination. "From the new Road to Rodeo in Longreach and the biggest and richest Rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere, the Mount Isa Rodeo to a visit of former uranium mine, Mary Kathleen, or a Cobb & Co stagecoach ride, there is something on offer for new and returning travellers," she said. READ ALSO: Mount Isa 100 year logo launched Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Indigenous groups hold fears after art fraudster jailed Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism Chairman of the Outback Queensland Tourism Association and Blackall-Tambo Mayor Andrew Martin said Outback Queensland experienced a surge in Queensland visitors last year but there's an impressive list of experiences instore for all Australians now borders are open. "There's some outdated perceptions of the Outback that it's all just red dirt and unsealed roads, but it's accessible to all," Cr Martin said. "If you're searching for luxury and a chance to disconnect, the new Rangelands Outback Camp (launching April), Mitchell Grass Retreat and Wallaroo Outback Retreat offer deluxe, glamping tents so you can camp under a canopy of stars while enjoying all the comforts of home." Cr Martin said those craving adventure could head off the beaten track and camp at over 20 national parks in the Outback or explore waterways like Lake Moondarra. "Escape the city, retreat to the country, relax in outdoor baths, enjoy the warm quiet days, the crisp outback nights and immerse yourself in the beauty of our rain-nourished land," he said. Outback Queensland spans the North West (Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Richmond and Hughenden), Far West (Boulia, Birdsville and Windorah), Central West (Winton, Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall and Tambo), South West (Eromanga, Thargomindah, Quilpie, Charleville, Cunnamulla, Roma and St George) and East (Biloela). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/16e8f933-3872-4fe3-a42a-65e599914e54.jpg/r2_91_758_518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg