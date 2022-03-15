Petrol set to head to $2.50 a litre

news, local-news,

Further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine could see petrol prices at the bowser soar beyond $2.50 a litre. Barely a week ago it was $2 a litre prices at the pump people were worried about but now that seems cheap. Prices are currently around $2.20 a litre in Mount Isa but experts warn the fuel price escalation is set to continue. They also said calls to scrap the excise tax would not solve the problem impacting global oil supplies. On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison played down speculations the Commonwealth would cut taxes imposed on petrol, despite a number of Nationals calling for the excise to be cut at the upcoming federal budget on March 29. READ ALSO: Fashions on the field at Mount Isa Races turns heads New owners AIC have big plans for Eloise copper mine What NW Councils discussed in February Bob Katter calls for Mount Isa army base Three ladies vie for Rodeo Community Quest "These costs of living impacts are real, and the Australian government understands that," he said. "[But] the budget is in a couple of weeks, and that's when announcements are made about matters in relation to the budget. I don't intend to engage in pre-budget speculation on this matter." CommSec chief economist Craig James said prices could rise above $2.50 if the war escalates and is pushed out for longer. He also noted in recent days, east coast capital cities were at the peak of the discounting cycle which had also influenced the price inflation. "It is basically a Band-Aid type solution," Mr James said in regards to cutting fuel excise tax. "The major driver, of course, is the global prices and any benefit from cutting the fuel excise would be gobbled up if oil prices continue to march their way higher." with AAP Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

