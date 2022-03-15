Masks still required to enter hospitals: NWHHS

news, local-news,

North West Hospital and Health Service have reminded the public that while mask requirements have lifted in some settings, face masks are still required in hospitals. Queensland eased its mask rules on March 4 however masks are still required in a number of settings. They include hospitals and health care, residential aged care, disability accommodation, on public transport, in prisons, detention centres, airports and on planes. "Please ensure you have a mask to enter the Mount Isa Hospital and any other North West Hospital and Health Service facilities," NWHHS said. Visitors to healthcare settings may remove masks while undergoing a face-to-face service as determined by your healthcare provider. READ ALSO: Fashions on the field at Mount Isa Races turns heads New owners AIC have big plans for Eloise copper mine What NW Councils discussed in February Bob Katter calls for Mount Isa army base Petrol set to head to $2.50 a litre Masks are also required outside of your home or accommodation if you have a temperature equal to or higher than 37.5 degrees, or if you have COVID-19 symptoms, or if you're awaiting a COVID-19 PCR test result or if you're diagnosed with COVID-19, are a close contact, or are an international traveller. Queensland recorded 10 deaths in the past 24 hours with 5589 new cases and 246 hospitalisations, including 19 in ICU. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3ArTPYWJ7uTzcYp6Sg47gg6/45789de8-4469-4775-a1b8-8b3e0a14904f.jpg/r14_282_4216_2656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg