Round 2 of Queensland Resources Fund is now open

news, local-news,

Applications are open for Queensland's resources communities including Mount Isa to share in over $50 million in project funding to improve infrastructure and enhance community wellbeing. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said not-for-profits and local councils were encouraged to apply for round two of the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund. "The RCIF is a $100 million partnership formed between the Queensland Government and resources sector to ensure we keep giving back to the resources communities who support our state's economy," the Premier said. "We're now pleased to open round two and keep the project pipeline flowing following the December 2021 activation of $47 million in round one local projects." READ ALSO Some chance of rain Monday High petrol prices here to stay What NW Councils discussed in February Mount Isa Irish Club to open new one million dollar playground Three ladies vie for Rodeo Community Quest Applications are scheduled to close on 27 April and applicants can seek from $100,000 up to $8 million per project, The RCIF is a voluntary partnership between the Queensland Government, resource companies, and the Queensland Resources Council. Queensland resource minister Scott Stewart said the Queensland Government has committed $30 million to the fund with participating Queensland mining companies contributing $70 million. In the first round of the program Cloncurry secured $1.4 million in state funding to build a new Men's Healing Shed and fund a grandstand project. Others funded in Round 1 was a new pool in Charters Towers, a hybrid library, museum and community services hub in Moura, and an early intervention and learning centre in Townsville. "The projects not only deliver projects that further improve liveability in resource communities, they also create more jobs and more opportunities for regional Queenslanders," Mr Stewart said. Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane welcomed the opening of round two funding. "The QRC is the peak body for coal, metal and gas explorers, producers and suppliers and we are always looking for ways to support our resources communities," Mr Macfarlane said. An expert Advisory Committee will continue with its role of considering RCIF applications in round two. Committee Chair Tony Mooney said the committee expected the strong interest shown in round one was set to continue. The Advisory Committee will recommend projects that increase a resource community's access to services to meet the community's needs, maximise potential, or enhance community wellbeing and enhance community safety, reduce social inequality or benefit disadvantaged communities and supplement planned community infrastructure investment by the State and resources sector by delivering new projects as soon as possible that provide benefit to Queensland's resource communities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c6992846-8b88-45f6-ad4c-41bedd491944.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg