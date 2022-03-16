Mount Isa rail service resumes Wednesday

news, local-news,

Queensland Rail''s Townsville to Mount Isa rail service will progressively return to its full timetable from Wednesday following temporary service changes implemented in response to COVID-19. Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the temporary changes had been in place since January due to COVID impacts to the QR workforce. From Wednesday March 16, the Inlander service between Townsville and Mount Isa will resume once a week and will be back to full twice timetable from April 2. The Spirit of the Outback service between Brisbane and Longreach, which has been operating one weekly service since January has also returned to two return services per week. The Westlander service that operates between Brisbane and Charleville will return to its normal timetable from March 24. The historic Gulflander tourism service from Normanton to Croydon has also returned to the tracks after last year marked its 130th anniversary.

