Bob Katter wants more irrigation and less FIFO to grow population

Kennedy MP Bob Katter says the only way to reverse the decline of services in western Queensland such as banks, insurance, doctors, and telecommunications is to increase population. Speaking after the latest bank closure in Georgetown, Mr Katter said he wanted to see more irrigation projects and ensure miners live in the towns where they work. Mr Katter said he has been in discussions with major mining operators in the North West Minerals Province for the provision of housing. "If 400 one-hectare blocks were released in Cloncurry, not only would it provide a stable workforce, but it would also give us a much more livable community," Mr Katter said. "The provision of 1000 similar blocks in Mount Isa would not be unreasonable. Housing can be provided for through a $150 per/week salary sacrifice, and $150 from the mining companies. "Since the introduction of FIFO mining, Mount Isa has gone from 30,000 people down to 18,000 people. "Black Jack McEwen said, if we do not occupy this great treasure which is Australia then I fear it shall be taken from us." ALSO IN THE NEWS: Mr Katter said the second way to populate inland Australia was through irrigation schemes where the land would be balloted out to owner-occupier farmers. "We don't want 'Cotton Kings' and 'Grain Barons' flying in and out of our towns in their Learjets, we want locals on these irrigation farms," he said. "I received a promise of $180m from the Prime Minister in late 2018 for the Hughenden dam and irrigation project to increase the population of the town with cattle fattening farms which will lead to a quartering works and leather tannery. "The Hughenden model can be repeated through the Mid-West towns (Julia Creek, Richmond, Cloncurry) and in the Gulf towns." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

