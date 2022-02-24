Bendigo Bank denies service loss in Georgetown despite agency closure

news, local-news,

The Bendigo Bank says customers will still be able to make face to face transactions in Georgetown despite the upcoming closure of their branch in town. The Bendigo Bank confirmed its agency located at the Georgetown Post Office would be closing on Thursday May 12 at 4pm. "The Agency is attached to Community Bank Ravenshoe-Gulf Country who, after a review, have decided that they no longer wish to continue to operate the Agency. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank have agreed to this decision," a Bendigo and Adelaide Bank spokesperson said. "Closing a branch or agency is never a decision we make lightly, however, as more and more customers choose to do their banking online or over the phone, our Bank must respond and invest to support these changes in customer behaviour." The spokesperson said customers will now be able to use the Bank@Post facility for face-to-face transactions at the same location. "The Board of Community Bank Ravenshoe-Gulf Country have also decided to make the Bank@Post facility, operating from the same location, to be available fee free for customers for 3 months after the Agency closes," the spokesperson said. "The Board of Community Bank Ravenshoe-Gulf Country will continue to support customers with lending enquiries as they currently do and to provide sponsorships, support and grants to a range of community groups and events across the district, such as the Georgetown Golf Day and Georgetown and Einasleigh Bush Races". READ ALSO: Mount Isa 100 year logo launched Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Indigenous groups hold fears after art fraudster jailed Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the Bendigo was Georgetown's last remaining bank branch and its closure would leave the public with a 400-plus kilometre round trip to get to their next closest bank. "Governments have an obligation to intervene in the flawed situation that is currently hindering economic and population growth in not just the town of Georgetown, but what is seems is every region removed from the coast," Mr Katter said. "For many years not only have the banks been diverting away from their bricks and mortar, but also the duty they hold to provide loans to those in rural and remote areas. "Unfortunately for applicants, postcode discrimination exists from all major lenders and trying to get a loan in Georgetown is far more difficult than Townsville or Brisbane. "These decisions are heavily dependent on postcode and are often no reflection on the suitability for an applicant's overall security profile for a loan." Winton recently had its last bank's hours reduced while Hughenden lost its ANZ in 2017. Mr Katter said the closure of the Georgetown's last bank was symbolic of the bush's long-term struggles. "Towns cannot progress with this current discrimination, they simply cannot attract people wanting to secure loans to buy houses or businesses on such unreasonable terms," he said. Etheridge Shire Council Mayor Barry Hughes said the bank's closure would have a significant impact on his community. "Etheridge Shire Residents once again face an uncertain future with the impending closure of the only banking option for the region based in Georgetown," Cr Hughes said. "Rural and regional areas are fed up with this type of disregard for the economic sustainability across smaller remote and regional communities. "Etheridge Shire in the past has worked closely with banking institutions to ensure that banking facilities remain open for business to the wide and varied business activities that sustain the region." Cr Hughes said, in the case of Bendigo Bank withdrawing its services, no opportunity for discussion was offered to the Etheridge Shire Council or the community to look at potential solutions to problems including the fact residents would no longer be able to open accounts or make loan enquiries in their own community. On February 14 Bendigo Bank announced a 31.7 per cent increase in net profit to $321 million on total income of $873.4 million for the half year ended December 31. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc78o1f4lurq11snp21rd.jpg/r723_220_4712_2474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg