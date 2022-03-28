The North West Star
$232m for northern roads in the budget

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
Updated March 28 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:37pm
Senator for Queensland and Special Envoy for Northern Australia Susan McDonald said these projects will make roads safer.

Key North Queensland freight and tourism routes including the Tennant Creek to Townsville Corridor will be upgraded as part of a $232 million works blitz to be announced in Tuesday's budget.

