Austral makes first ore shipment from Anthill Mine

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
April 1 2022 - 3:00am
North West Qld mine operators Austral say they have begun the first oxide ore deliveries from Anthill Mine to Mt Kelly plant.

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

