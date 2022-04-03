The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

What was discussed at March council meetings across the region

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 4 2022 - 1:04am, first published April 3 2022 - 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry Council awarded a contract to Auzscot Constructions for the saleyards bull pens project for $427,068.

We take our usual monthly look at what was discussed and decided at council meetings across the region. Last time we looked at the February meeting minutes, this time we see what was decided in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.